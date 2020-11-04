Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Industry Growth by Top Companies, Regions, Drivers, Trends and Forecast by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Thyroid Cancer Drugs market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Thyroid Cancer Drugs market segments and geographies, Thyroid Cancer Drugs market trends, Thyroid Cancer Drugs market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The thyroid cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs that are used to treat thyroid cancer. The thyroid tissue is made up of follicular cells and parafollicular cells in which cancer develops. The types of thyroid cancer include follicular, papillary, medullary, anaplastic and thyroid lymphoma.

The global thyroid cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2019 to $0.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. The low growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Hospitals across the world have postponed the chemo treatments for cancer patients due to covid positive cases in the hospitals. The sessions are delayed or postponed to prevent patients and staff from unnecessary exposure. The cancer treatment can lower the patient`s ability to fight infection. COVID-19 pandemic is affecting industries across the globe including the pharmaceutical sector. The disruptions due to extended factory closures in various countries, shortage of APIs and other chemicals, rise in prices of key ingredients, and slowed production are the key factors for this low growth. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 and reach $0.8 billion in 2023.

