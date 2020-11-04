Temperature Management Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Temperature Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Temperature Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Temperature Management market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Temperature Management market segments and geographies, Temperature Management market trends, Temperature Management market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Temperature Management Market Here –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-management-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The temperature management market consists of sales of products or devices used to control and maintain specific body temperature through external warming or cooling for a specific duration. The temperature management devices are used in operation theatres during surgeries, ICU, blood warming, and in other chronic conditions such as cardiac ailments, neurological disorders and cancer.

Request A Sample For The Temperature Management Market Report Now –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3244&type=smp

The global temperature management market is expected to decline from $2.19 billion in 2019 to $2.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.2%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Currently, many elective procedures, surgeries, and non-urgent visits have been postponed to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures. This has decreased the demand for patient temperature management systems. Also, due to the extended lockdown and closure of factories that manufacture the equipment, the production slowed down, thereby having a shortage in supply. The transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are further causing a downturn in the growth scale. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.47 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info