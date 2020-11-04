Particle Board Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

The growth of the construction and infrastructure sector at a significant pace across the globe owing to emerging market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increased consumer preference for ready-made furniture, and the procurement of cheap fiber boards is also supporting the demand for particle boards in the global market. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on different grades of particleboards, such as wood and bagasse, that can be used in a wide range of applications. The introduction of fire-resistant particleboard and moisture repellant particleboards is expected to drive the demand for particleboards in the global market as these types of particleboards have qualities that ensure durability and cost-effectiveness.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8650

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the particle board market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on the region, the particle board market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth rate primarily due to the growth in the wood panel industry in China and India. The furniture industry in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to the growing population and economic development, which is boosting the growth of the domestic particle board market. Moreover, the busy lifestyles and the rising purchasing power in the developing countries, along with the increasing adoption of cost-effective solutions among consumers is also expected to drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The Global Particle Board Market was valued at USD 19.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The wood segment is expected to occupy the largest share of the global particle board market: MRFR

By raw material type, the global particle board market has been segmented into wood, bagasse, and others. The wood segment is further sub-segmented into sawdust, shavings, flakes, and chips. This segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period, owing to various advantages of wood particleboards, including easy raw material procurement. Wood-based particleboards are incredibly lightweight and have a high load-bearing capacity.

The moisture-resistant particleboard segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global particle board market: MRFR

Based on product type, the global particle board market is segmented into fire-resistant particle board, moisture-resistant particleboard, and raw particleboard. The moisture-resistant particleboard segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for moisture-resistant furniture among consumers.

The furniture segment is expected to dominate the global particle board market: MRFR

By application, the global particle board market is segmented into construction, furniture, infrastructure, and others. The furniture segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The need for furniture is growing across the globe owing to the rapid increase in population, which is expected to drive the furniture segment. Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on waste produced from non-eco-friendly material is expected to create opportunities for the market players and is expected to fuel the growth of the furniture segment in the global particle board market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global particle board market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global particle board market by raw material type, product type, application, and region.

By Raw Material WoodSawdust Shavings Flakes Chips Bagasse Others



By Product Type Fire-Resistant Particle Board Moisture-Resistant Particle Board Raw Particle Board



By Application Construction Furniture Infrastructure Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Particle Board Market include Timber Products Company, Roseburg, Uniboard, Associate Decor Limited, Boise Cascade, D&R Henderson Pty Ltd, Dakota Premium Hardwoods, Green Land Particle Board, Century Plyboards India Ltd., Krifor Industries, Shell Laminates Pvt. Ltd, DMK Particleboard LLP, Kunnathan Chip Board Pvt. Ltd, Action TESA, and FA Mitchell.

FOR MORE DETAILS : @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/particle-board-market-8650

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.