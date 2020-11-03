Global High Oleic Oil Market to be Driven by the Rising Health Awareness and the Growing Demand from the Cosmetic Industry in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High Oleic Oil Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global high oleic oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like oil types, sources, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4% (Global Food Fats and Oils Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 290 billion (Global Food Fats and Oils Market)

The high oleic oil market is being driven by the thriving food and beverages sector. The increased utilisation of these oils in packaged baked goods, cereals, crackers, dried fruit, and non-dairy creamers, among others, has significantly aided the industry growth. This was further supported by the high disposable incomes and growing health awareness among consumers. Over the forecast period, the growing applications of high oleic oil in the cosmetic industry is expected to significantly drive the market growth. The rising awareness regarding the beauty benefits and anti-ageing properties of high oleic oil coupled and the growing R&D activities are expected to enhance the growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

High oleic oil is the vegetable oil that contains a high amount of oleic fatty acid, usually 70% or higher. As high oleic oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are the healthy fats found in an oil, and has low saturated fat, it shows good shelf-stability and enhances the flavour of the food. The oil remains very stable during heating, and, thus, is a great choice for cooking.

By oil type, the high oleic oil industry can be categorised into:

• Sunflower Oil

• Canola Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Safflower Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Others

The various sources of high oleic oil are:

• Organic

• Conventional

The various distribution channels of the product include:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

On the basis of application, the industry has been categorised into:

• Food

• Health Supplements

• Personal Care

• Biodiesel

• Plastic and Rubbers

• Coating, Paints, and Inks

• Others

The regional markets for high oleic oil include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing awareness regarding the numerous skin benefits offered by high oleic oil is expected to propel the product demand in the cosmetic sector. This is supported by the growing per capita expenditure on cosmetics and beauty products, particularly in emerging nations. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities by the key players to fulfill the rising demand for healthy food products are expected to enhance the demand for high oleic oil. For instance, in December 2017, Cargill launched a new high-oleic canola oil under the brand Clear Valley. This oil is prepared from a hybrid canola that has 4.5% or less saturated fat, marking a reduction of 35% compared to the previous canola generations, thus, providing the customers with a healthier alternative.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), Colorado Mills, Aveno N.V., and Adams Vegetable Oils, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

