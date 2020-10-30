Sun Protection Products Market Analysis | Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2025

Sun protection products are becoming popular with increasing skin diseases and awareness about the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiations. Increasing skin cancer patients have pushed doctors and physicians to emphasis on the usage of sun protection products and is giving speeds to the market’s growth rate. On observing the current trends, the global sun protection products market is expected to touch 06 % annual growth mark.

Shifting demands and availability of natural and organic products against synthetic products are also propelling the market due to decreasing side effects. The companies are regularly working to widen their product base and hold a better place within the market. Sun protection products, apart from providing only suncare, are now offering overall skincare, which is increasing the adoption of these products and directly benefiting the market’s growth. Such products are now capable of skin moisturising, protecting skin against pollution and reduce skin ageing.

The increasing demands of sun care products have increased the competition within the market but is a beneficial factor for the growing market on global levels. On the other side, the chemicals present in these products are potentially damaging the growth of the global sun protection products market. Such compounds have dangerous effects on the body because they are absorbed by the skin and come in direct contact with body fluids.

Market Segments of Sun Protection Products global market

The global sun protection products market is segmented into three parts:

Types: Sun protection, after-sun, self-tanning products are the types of sun protection products available.

SPF (sun protection factor) based: Sun protection products have SPF 15, 30, 50 and others, which define the power of protection against UV radiation.

Distribution channel: These products are available through online and offline mediums. Offline mediums will hold a significant share of this market.

Recent Industry News

The global Sun Protection Products Market Analysis is gaining pace due to increasing awareness and introduction of new products with enhanced features. Still, the potential damages from the chemicals are slowing down the market’s growth. The competition the market is also getting high with time, and to stay safe in the market the companies are working towards making their products safe and organic. The European market is the major shareholder, and the Asia Pacific region will emerge as the fastest-growing market.

Regional Overview

America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa are the major regions observed for the global sun protection products market.

The European region is the largest market in the current situation and is expected to stay at the top during the survey period. Increasing demands for more advanced skincare products, rising awareness about skincare and other factors are responsible for the seamless growth in this market. The American region is next in the tally because of increasing skin related diseases, substantial disposable incomes and rise in outdoor activities.

The Asia Pacific region is the third-largest market in the world but will emerge as the fastest-growing market. Cheap labour, vast population cover, increasing skin diseases, and a massive rise in disposable incomes scale are some of the major factors driving the market in a faster lane.

Rest of the regions are also gaining pace but are still far behind due to less awareness and limited disposable incomes.

