Global Concrete Repair Mortar Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From The Construction Repair Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Concrete Repair Mortar Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global concrete repair mortar market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end-user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 4.47 billion (Global Cement Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4% (Global Construction Market)

The global concrete repair mortar market is being driven by the rising demand from the transport infrastructure and construction repair sector. Concrete repair mortar is being preferred in the market owing to its low cost, high efficiency, easy availability, and the manual method for the application. Cementitious mortar is eco-friendlier compared to epoxy-based concrete repair mortars. This has increased its demand as environmental awareness is increasing among consumers. Moreover, the product’s characteristics, such as high tensile strength, ease of use, and cost-efficiency, are providing an impetus for its market growth. These factors are predicted to bolster the concrete repair mortar market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Concrete repair mortar is used to protect and mend the deterioration of concrete structures. They provide reinforcements to the building against corrosion and cracking. It also maintains the balance of moisture content while also protecting against chemical attacks.

Based on type, the concrete repair mortar market can be broadly divided into:

• Cementitious Repair Mortars

• Epoxy-Based Mortars

By application, the market is segmented into:

• Wet/Spray Applied

• Hand/Trowel Applied

• Form and Pour Applied

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into:

• Building and Parking Structure

• Road Infrastructure

• Marine

• Utility

• Others

The major regional markets for concrete repair mortar are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increased expenditure on the repair and maintenance of buildings and infrastructure, coupled with the rising urbanisation is boosting the concrete repair mortar market. Increased public-private partnerships in developed countries, especially in the transport sector, which is a key application sector for concrete repair mortars, is becoming a key trend in the market. Apart from its usage to repair, maintain, and bring back the original architectural shape of aged structures, concrete repair mortar is also being used for the resumption of the deteriorated functional work of ancient buildings. Polymer modified cementitious is gaining popularity owing to its high workability, adhesion, and tensile strength. These factors are catalysing the global concrete repair mortar market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sika AG (0SWX: SIKA), Fosroc International Limited, Saint-Gobain Corporation (Saint-Gobain Corporation), BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Mapei S.P.A., Pidilite Industries Limited (NSE: PIDILITIND), Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, and The Euclid Chemical Company. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

