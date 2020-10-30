Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solar water pumps can supply water to locations which are beyond the reach of power lines. Commonly, such places relied on human or animal power or on diesel engines for their water supply.

The Solar Water Pumps market was valued at 822 Million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach 1892 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market size is projected to reach US$ 822 million by 2026, from US$ 740.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0%% during 2021-2026.

AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

ADA (China)

Hanergy (China)

Symtech Solar (USA)

Dankoff Solar (USA)

Solar Power & Pump (USA)

MNE (China)

Greenmax Technology (India)

JNTech (China)

JISL (India)

Tata Power Solar (India)

Grundfos (Denmark)

Lorentz (Germany)

Shakti Pumps (India)

CRI Group (India)

AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Surface Pumps

AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Market Share Analysis

