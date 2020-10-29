Global Red Clover Market To Be Driven By The Rising Consumption Of Diet-Conscious Food In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Red Clover Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global red clover market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-clover-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 11%

The market for red clover is being driven by the rising health awareness regarding cardiovascular problems. The market is further aided by the rising consumption of diet-conscious foods. Further, there is an increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry owing to the various health benefits of using red clover. Thus, aiding the market expansion of the red clover industry. One of the health benefits of red clover includes the production of isoflavones that naturally turns into phytoestrogens, which is beneficial for the human body as the oestrogen hormone is biologically imitated. Red clover is a storehouse of many vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. It is also used for aroma in the preparation of food and transmits its therapeutic benefits when infused with tea. All the aforementioned factors are predicted to affect the market for red clover positively.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-clover-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Red clover is a wild, leguminous, and perennial herb, native to the meadows of Europe, Western Asia, and Africa. The scientific name of red clover is Trifolium pretense. It is widely used in America due to its nutritional advantages and properties. It is generally used as an animal feed due to its fast growth rate and high nutritional value.

The major forms of red clover are:

• Raw

• Processed

The major application segments in the market are:

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverage

• Animal Feed

• Agriculture

• Others

The regional markets for red clover can be divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for red clover is being driven by the growing use of the product in the pharmaceutical industry due to its health benefits such as prevention of infection, reduction of inflammation, promotion of menstruation in women, detoxification of the body, circulation of blood, and cholesterol-reducing properties. Red clover is also used in agriculture in the form of clothing crop to promote soil quality and fertility. Further, the extract of red clover is used in the production of body lotion, cream, and hair oil, among other products in the personal care industry. The market is further expected to be aided by the growing demand for organic ingredients in the cosmetics and food and beverage industries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Avestia Pharma (NASDAQ: IONS), Herbo Nutra, Herb Pharm, LLC (OTCMKTS: HERB), Et-Chem, and Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com