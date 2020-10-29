Hyperscale Data Centres Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | Digital Reality, NTT and Global Switch

The Business Research Company’s Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

The global hyperscale data centres market is expected to grow from $25.1 billion in 2019 to $30.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth of this market is mainly due to increase in digital demands from businesses arising from data explosion. As people are working from home, organizations are adopting large scale clouds services and trying to become self-reliant. Hyper scale data centre aids in hosting tens of thousands of servers and hardware alongside millions of virtual machines. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 and reach $54.4 billion in 2023.

