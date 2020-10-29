HP (High Potency) APIs Market Demand And Key Players Analysis By 2030 | AbbVie Inc. Pfizer Inc. Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company. Celgene Corporation

The Business Research Company’s HP (High Potency) APIs Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.

The global high potency APIs (HPAPI) market is expected to decline from $19.7 billion in 2019 to $18.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, resulting in patients of other illnesses including cancer and other immunodeficiency diseases delaying their episodes of care and restrictions on trade and exports owing to the lockdown of countries that manufacture the drug. The market is then expected to recover and reach $24.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

