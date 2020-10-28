Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Personal Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ammonium lauryl sulphate market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

The ammonium lauryl sulphate industry is being driven by the emerging middle class, the rapid growth of consumerism, and the increasing demand for personal care products. These factors are further facilitating the rising demand for cosmetic and beauty products as inflating incomes make beauty and grooming products such as luxury shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks affordable for millennial consumption. These products consist of ammonium lauryl sulphate; as a result, aiding the market of the product. The market is further thriving owing to the rising awareness of self-grooming and personal hygiene in the recent years, which is expected to augment the sales of personal care products. This is predicted to accelerate the market growth of ammonium lauryl sulphate.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ammonium lauryl sulphate is a popular name for ammonium dodecyl sulphate. It has good foaming property, excellent decontamination properties, and high biodegradability. Generally, it is found in body wash and shampoos as foaming agents.

The ammonium lauryl sulphate industry is divided on the basis of application into:

• Institutional and Industrial Cleaning

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Automotive Care

• Others

On the basis of type, the cosmetics and personal segment can be further segmented into:

• Scalp Treatment

• Foot Treatment

• Anti-Ageing and Facial Cleansing

• Soap

• Others

The regional markets for the product are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for ammonium lauryl sulphate is being driven by the shifting production facilities to the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region owing to the availability of cheap labour and government subsidies. This is resulting in local manufacturing, fast production of the finished product, and cost-saving. Thereby aiding the market growth of ammonium lauryl sulphate. The market is further being driven by aggressive marketing techniques adopted by the companies dealing in products containing ammonium lauryl sulphate. This is expected to increase its reach across the globe. The introduction of new products is also expected to aid the market over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452), Taiwan NJC Corporation, Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL), and Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

