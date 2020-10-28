Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cabinet Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cabinet Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cabinet hardware products include a complete set of materials used for fixing cabinets. These products form an integral part of household, commercial and office furniture.

As for the United States Cabinet Hardware industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in terms of distributors. About 63% market share in revenue is grasped by the top five distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wal-Mart, Menards, Amazon. The United States giant Home Depot, which has 24.30% market share in 2017, is the leading distributor in the Cabinet Hardware industry.

In 2019, the global Cabinet Hardware market size was US$ 8631.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13750 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Cabinet Hardware market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cabinet Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cabinet Hardware market is segmented into

Cabinet pulls

Cabinet knobs

Cabinet hinges

Other

Segment by Application, the Cabinet Hardware market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis

Cabinet Hardware market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cabinet Hardware product introduction, recent developments, Cabinet Hardware sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Blum

Hettich

GRASS

Häfele

Assa Abloy

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)

Salice

The J.G. Edelen

Yajie

