Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cabinet Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cabinet Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cabinet hardware products include a complete set of materials used for fixing cabinets. These products form an integral part of household, commercial and office furniture.
As for the United States Cabinet Hardware industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in terms of distributors. About 63% market share in revenue is grasped by the top five distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wal-Mart, Menards, Amazon. The United States giant Home Depot, which has 24.30% market share in 2017, is the leading distributor in the Cabinet Hardware industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cabinet Hardware Market
In 2019, the global Cabinet Hardware market size was US$ 8631.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13750 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Cabinet Hardware Scope and Market Size
Cabinet Hardware market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cabinet Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cabinet Hardware market is segmented into
Cabinet pulls
Cabinet knobs
Cabinet hinges
Other
Segment by Application, the Cabinet Hardware market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis
Cabinet Hardware market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cabinet Hardware product introduction, recent developments, Cabinet Hardware sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Blum
Hettich
GRASS
Häfele
Assa Abloy
Allegion
Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)
Salice
The J.G. Edelen
Yajie
