Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electromechanical Cylinders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electromechanical Cylinders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Electromechanical Cylinders market, the Electromechanical Cylinder is a contained precision rolled ball screw actuator designed to provide high thrust/speed capability with greater flexibility and control to applications traditionally using Hydraulic and/or Electromechanical Cylinders.
First, as for the Electromechanical Cylinders industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top five manufacturers are Parker, SKF, Tsubakimoto, Bosch Rexroth AG, Linearmech, which are close to 43.87 per cent totally in 2015 global production. The Parker which has 10.69% market share in 2016 is the leader in the Electromechanical Cylinders industry. The manufacturers following Parker are SKF and Tsubakimoto, which respectively has 9.54% and 9.31% market production share in 2016.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market
In 2019, the global Electromechanical Cylinders market size was US$ 447 million and it is expected to reach US$ 675.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Electromechanical Cylinders Scope and Market Size
Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electromechanical Cylinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented into
below 100mm/s
100mm/s-500mm/s
500mm/s-1000mm/s
Other
Segment by Application, the Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented into
Food industry (Food & Beverage)
Medical industry
Automotive Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electromechanical Cylinders Market Share Analysis
Electromechanical Cylinders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electromechanical Cylinders product introduction, recent developments, Electromechanical Cylinders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch Rexroth AG
SKF
BJ-Gear
Parker
Tsubakimoto
RACO
Moog Flo-Tork
Mul-T-Lock
Exlar
Linearmech
Venture
AIM
