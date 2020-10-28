Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electromechanical Cylinders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electromechanical Cylinders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Electromechanical Cylinders market, the Electromechanical Cylinder is a contained precision rolled ball screw actuator designed to provide high thrust/speed capability with greater flexibility and control to applications traditionally using Hydraulic and/or Electromechanical Cylinders.

First, as for the Electromechanical Cylinders industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top five manufacturers are Parker, SKF, Tsubakimoto, Bosch Rexroth AG, Linearmech, which are close to 43.87 per cent totally in 2015 global production. The Parker which has 10.69% market share in 2016 is the leader in the Electromechanical Cylinders industry. The manufacturers following Parker are SKF and Tsubakimoto, which respectively has 9.54% and 9.31% market production share in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market

In 2019, the global Electromechanical Cylinders market size was US$ 447 million and it is expected to reach US$ 675.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Electromechanical Cylinders Scope and Market Size

Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electromechanical Cylinders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented into

below 100mm/s

100mm/s-500mm/s

500mm/s-1000mm/s

Other

Segment by Application, the Electromechanical Cylinders market is segmented into

Food industry (Food & Beverage)

Medical industry

Automotive Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electromechanical Cylinders Market Share Analysis

Electromechanical Cylinders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electromechanical Cylinders product introduction, recent developments, Electromechanical Cylinders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch Rexroth AG

SKF

BJ-Gear

Parker

Tsubakimoto

RACO

Moog Flo-Tork

Mul-T-Lock

Exlar

Linearmech

Venture

AIM

