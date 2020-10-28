Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15–25 min, while consuming only 15–50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides.

Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market

In 2019, the global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market size was US$ 61 million and it is expected to reach US$ 92 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Scope and Market Size

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is segmented into

Automation

Semi-automation

Segment by Application, the Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is segmented into

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food

Consumer products

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Share Analysis

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) product introduction, recent developments, Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor

