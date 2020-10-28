Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An acoustic Doppler current profiler (ADCP) is a hydroacoustic current meter similar to a sonar, attempting to measure water current velocities over a depth range using the Doppler effect of sound waves scattered back from particles within the water column. The term ADCP is a generic term for all acoustic current profilers although the abbreviation originates from an instrument series introduced by RD Instruments in the 1980s. The working frequencies range of ADCPs range from 38 kHz to several Megahertz.
The Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) industry concentration is very high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. Top 3 producers, i.e. Teledyne Marine (US), Nortek (Norway) and SonTek (US) dominated above 80% of the global market.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 31.1%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.4%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market
In 2019, the global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market size was US$ 94 million and it is expected to reach US$ 124 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Scope and Market Size
Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market is segmented into
2 Beams ADCP
3 Beams ADCP
4 Beams ADCP
5 Beams ADCP
Others
Segment by Application, the Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market is segmented into
Bottom Tracking
Discharge Measurements
DVL
Wave Measurements
Turbulence
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) Market Share Analysis
Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) product introduction, recent developments, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Teledyne Marine
Nortek
LinkQuest
SonTek
HaiYing Marine
Rowe Technologies
Rickly
…
