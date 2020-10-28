Global Security Safes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Security Safes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Security Safes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Security safes allow you to store your cash at your home or place of work, without the worry of someone stealing it. And as well as stopping theft a Security Safe will also provide protection from fire to your cash, ensuring that you can rest easy knowing that whatever happens you still have your cash for when you need it.

North America was the largest production market with a market share of 24.82% in 2012 and 23.49% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.33%. Europe ranked the second market with the market share of 21.43% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Security Safes is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. The market in Asia-Pacific includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and so on. Healthy economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and large amount of people are some of the driving factors for the growth of the retail stores, resulting in increased demand for Security Safes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Security Safes Market

In 2019, the global Security Safes market size was US$ 1673.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2363.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Security Safes Scope and Market Size

Security Safes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Security Safes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Security Safes market is segmented into

Cash management safes

Gun safes

Media safes

Others

Segment by Application, the Security Safes market is segmented into

Home Use

Office

Hotels

Entertainment Centers

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Security Safes Market Share Analysis

Security Safes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Security Safes product introduction, recent developments, Security Safes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AMSEC Safes

Liberty Safe

Godrej & Boyce

Gunnebo

Kaba Group

Access Security Products

Cannon Safe

SentrySafe

Paragon

Honeywell

First Alert

Gardall Safes

Paritet-K

Stack-On

V-Line

John Deere

China Wangli Group

Barska

Viking Security Safe

