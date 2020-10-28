Global Membrane Air Dryers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Membrane Air Dryers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Membrane Air Dryers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Membrane Air Dryers is a drying device. The principal of diffusion, exchanging water vapor from the gas stream into the fibers where the captured water vapor is removed by the sweep air. Hollow fiber technology allows only moisture to pass through the fiber wall, while the dry compressed air is delivered to the application.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Membrane Air Dryers in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Membrane Air Dryers Market
In 2019, the global Membrane Air Dryers market size was US$ 492.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 577.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Membrane Air Dryers Scope and Market Size
Membrane Air Dryers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Membrane Air Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Membrane Air Dryers market is segmented into
Porous
Non-Porous
Segment by Application, the Membrane Air Dryers market is segmented into
Food & Beverage
Medical
Industrial
Telecommunication
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Membrane Air Dryers Market Share Analysis
Membrane Air Dryers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Membrane Air Dryers product introduction, recent developments, Membrane Air Dryers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Atlas Copco Corp
Donaldson Company Inc
Gardner Denver, Inc.
Parker
Pentair
Graco
SMC
PUREGAS
WALMEC
HANKISON
