Global High Pressure Boiler Tube Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High Pressure Boiler Tube market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Pressure Boiler Tube market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Boiler tube is made from heat resisting carbon and low alloyed steels which can withstand the load at high pressure and temperature. Boiler tube is used for parts of energy type equipment such as boilers, steam superheaters, steam pipelines, etc.

High pressure boiler tube is one kind of boiler tubes which belongs to seamless steel tubes. It is mainly used to manufacture superheater tubes, reheater tubes, airways and main steam pipes used in high and ultra-high pressure boilers.

In 2019, the global High Pressure Boiler Tube market size was US$ 3097.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3030.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.3% during 2021-2026.

High Pressure Boiler Tube market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the High Pressure Boiler Tube market is segmented into

Carbon Steel High Pressure Boiler Tube

Alloy Steel High Pressure Boiler Tube

Stainless Steel High Pressure Boiler Tube

Segment by Application, the High Pressure Boiler Tube market is segmented into

Power Plants Boilers

Power Plants Pipelines

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

The major companies include:

PCC

SMST

NSSMC

JFE

SANDVIK

Fine Tubes

MST

Zeleziarne Podbrezova

Borusan Mannesmann

MSL

BAOSTEEL

TIANJIN PIPE

CSSTCO

HYST

ZhenDa Bearing Steel Tube

Chengde Steel Tube

Changbao Steel Tube

Hebei New Sinda Pipes

