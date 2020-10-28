In this report, the Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-progressing-cavity-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.
The Progressing Cavity Pumps mainly includes Dosing, Flanged, Hopper, Food Grade, etc.. The Food Grade PCP occupies the biggest part of the production. The main production base is located in Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market size was US$ 966.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1301.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Scope and Market Size
Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented into
Dosing Pump
Flanged Pump
Hopper Pump
Food Grade
Others
Segment by Application, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Water & Wastewater Management
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Share Analysis
Progressing Cavity Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Progressing Cavity Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Progressing Cavity Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Sulzer
Seepex
General Electric (Baker Hughes)
Netzsch
Weatherford
Borets
PCM
CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)
ITT Bornemann
THE VERDER
Csf
JOHSTADT
Pumpenfabrik Wangen
Nova rotors
VARISCO
BELLIN
Sydex
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-progressing-cavity-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Progressing Cavity Pumps markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Progressing Cavity Pumps manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com