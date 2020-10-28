Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Progressing Cavity Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

The Progressing Cavity Pumps mainly includes Dosing, Flanged, Hopper, Food Grade, etc.. The Food Grade PCP occupies the biggest part of the production. The main production base is located in Europe, so Europe is the largest production region in the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market size was US$ 966.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1301.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Scope and Market Size

Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented into

Dosing Pump

Flanged Pump

Hopper Pump

Food Grade

Others

Segment by Application, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Management

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Share Analysis

Progressing Cavity Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Progressing Cavity Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Progressing Cavity Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Sulzer

Seepex

General Electric (Baker Hughes)

Netzsch

Weatherford

Borets

PCM

CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling)

ITT Bornemann

THE VERDER

Csf

JOHSTADT

Pumpenfabrik Wangen

Nova rotors

VARISCO

BELLIN

Sydex

