Global Fabric Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Fabric Filters (also called bag houses and Fabric Filters) are air pollution control devices that remove particulate matter from a gas stream by passing the dirty air through a layer of cloth. The particulate matter deposits on the cloth surface and the clean air passes through. Of all the air pollution control technologies, fabric filters are the predominant particulate removal device used in industrial processes today.
Fabric filter is necessary in a lot of industries, where air polution control is needed. After decades of development and application, the European bag filter market is relatively saturated. The current industry growth is mainly driven by replacement and partially new systems. The revenue of fabric filter is related to downstream industries and regional economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global and regional economy in the following years, the growth rate of fabric filter industry may be not stable.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fabric Filter Market
In 2019, the global Fabric Filter market size was US$ 12260 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15220 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Fabric Filter Scope and Market Size
Fabric Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fabric Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fabric Filter market is segmented into
Pulse-Jet Cleaning
Shaking Cleaning
Reverse-Air Cleaning
Segment by Application, the Fabric Filter market is segmented into
Metallurgy
Mining
Cement
Power Generation
Pulp and Paper
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fabric Filter Market Share Analysis
Fabric Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fabric Filter product introduction, recent developments, Fabric Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ALSTOM(GE)
Donaldson
Hamon
FLSmidth
Nederman
Babcock & Wilcox
Balcke-Dürr
Lodge Cottrell
Bruno Balducci
Luehr Filter
Hitachi
LongKing
