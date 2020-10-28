Global Worm Gear Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Worm Gear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Worm Gear market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Worm Gear is used to transfer movement and power of two alternating axis, it is a unit generally include a Worm Gear and a Worm.

Worm Gears are normally used when a high gear ratio is desired, or again when the shafts are perpendicular to each other. One very important feature of Worm Gear meshes that is often of use is their irreversibility: when a Worm Gear is turned, the meshing spur gear will turn, but turning the spur gear will not turn the Worm Gear. The resulting mesh is ‘self-locking’, and is useful in achieving mechanisms.

In 2019, the global Worm Gear market size was US$ 562.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 620.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Worm Gear market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Worm Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Worm Gear market is segmented into

Single envelope Worm Gear

Double envelope Worm Gear

Non-enveloping worm gear

Segment by Application, the Worm Gear market is segmented into

Ships

Vehicles

Heavy Machineries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Worm Gear market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Worm Gear product introduction, recent developments, Worm Gear sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IMS(GER)

Mitsubishi(JP)

PIC Design(US)

Precision Gears, Inc(US)

Gear Manufacturing, Inc(US)

AMTech(US)

AME(US)

Framo Morat(GER)

Avon Gear and Engineering(US)

Gear manufacturing OTT GmbH(GER)

Berg(US)

KHK(JP)

Martin Sprocket & Gear(US)

HPC Gears(UK)

SDP/SI(US)

Gear Motions(US)

CAPT(CN)

Xinghe Gear Machinery(CN)

ESSOR Precision Machinery(CN)

Zhengben Gear(CN)

Taizhou Yage machinery(CN)

