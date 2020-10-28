Global Fire Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fire Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system’s water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes.

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Pump Market

In 2019, the global Fire Pump market size was US$ 1418.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1784.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Fire Pump Scope and Market Size

Fire Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fire Pump market is segmented into

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

Others

Segment by Application, the Fire Pump market is segmented into

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fire Pump Market Share Analysis

Fire Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Pump product introduction, recent developments, Fire Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Pentair

Grundfos

Flowserve

Sulzer

Rosenbauer

IDEX

Ebara

Waterous

ITT

KSB

WILO

Darley

SHIBAURA

Shanghai Kaiquan

Panda Group

LIANCHENG Group

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

EAST PUMP

ZHONGQUAN Pump

GeXin Pump

