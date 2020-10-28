Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Personal Dosimeter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Personal Dosimeter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dosimeters are devices used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionising radiation. This measurement is used to estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionising radiation. Dosimeters are utilized in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances, such as hospitals, nuclear power plant.
Personal dosimeter is an electronic device that has a number of sophisticated functions, such as continual monitoring which allows alarm warnings at preset levels and live readout of dose accumulated. These are especially useful in high dose areas where residence time of the wearer is limited due to dose constraints. The dosimeter can be reset, usually after taking a reading for record purposes, and thereby re-used multiple times.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Personal Dosimeter Market
In 2019, the global Personal Dosimeter market size was US$ 218.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 269.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Personal Dosimeter Scope and Market Size
Personal Dosimeter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Dosimeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Personal Dosimeter market is segmented into
Pen Dosimeters
Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters
Segment by Application, the Personal Dosimeter market is segmented into
Medical
Nuclear Power Plant
Industrial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Personal Dosimeter Market Share Analysis
Personal Dosimeter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Personal Dosimeter product introduction, recent developments, Personal Dosimeter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Mirion Technologies
Fuji Electric
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Aloka
Unfors RaySafe
RAE Systems
ATOMTEX
Ludlum Measurements
Saphymo
CIRNIC
Tracerco
Casella
Polimaster
Eckert & Ziegler
Biodex Medical Systems
Laurus
Arrow-Tech
