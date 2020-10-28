Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Personal Dosimeter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Personal Dosimeter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dosimeters are devices used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionising radiation. This measurement is used to estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionising radiation. Dosimeters are utilized in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances, such as hospitals, nuclear power plant.

Personal dosimeter is an electronic device that has a number of sophisticated functions, such as continual monitoring which allows alarm warnings at preset levels and live readout of dose accumulated. These are especially useful in high dose areas where residence time of the wearer is limited due to dose constraints. The dosimeter can be reset, usually after taking a reading for record purposes, and thereby re-used multiple times.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Personal Dosimeter Market

In 2019, the global Personal Dosimeter market size was US$ 218.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 269.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Personal Dosimeter Scope and Market Size

Personal Dosimeter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Dosimeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Personal Dosimeter market is segmented into

Pen Dosimeters

Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters

Segment by Application, the Personal Dosimeter market is segmented into

Medical

Nuclear Power Plant

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Personal Dosimeter Market Share Analysis

Personal Dosimeter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Personal Dosimeter product introduction, recent developments, Personal Dosimeter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Mirion Technologies

Fuji Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aloka

Unfors RaySafe

RAE Systems

ATOMTEX

Ludlum Measurements

Saphymo

CIRNIC

Tracerco

Casella

Polimaster

Eckert & Ziegler

Biodex Medical Systems

Laurus

Arrow-Tech

