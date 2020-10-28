In this report, the Global Flight Control Computer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flight Control Computer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-flight-control-computer-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254.
The global average price of flight control computer is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, flight control computer prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flight Control Computer Market
In 2019, the global Flight Control Computer market size was US$ 554.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 712.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Flight Control Computer Scope and Market Size
Flight Control Computer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flight Control Computer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Flight Control Computer market is segmented into
OEM
Aftermarket
Segment by Application, the Flight Control Computer market is segmented into
Civil Aviation
Military Aircraft
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Flight Control Computer Market Share Analysis
Flight Control Computer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Flight Control Computer product introduction, recent developments, Flight Control Computer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
BAE Systems
Thales
Rockwell Collins
Moog
Honeywell
Safran
Curtiss-Wright
Saab
Aselsan
