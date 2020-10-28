Global Flight Control Computer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Flight Control Computer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flight Control Computer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The flight control computer is at the core of any modern aircraft, both manned and unmanned. In both cases the typical flight control computer drives the primary flight control surfaces to drive the flight path of the aircraft but also provides finer control for stability. Given the criticality of this function these computers are often used in a dual or triple redundant configuration and subject to strict compliance to safety standards for software and hardware such as DO-178C and DO-254.

The global average price of flight control computer is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, flight control computer prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flight Control Computer Market

In 2019, the global Flight Control Computer market size was US$ 554.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 712.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Flight Control Computer Scope and Market Size

Flight Control Computer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flight Control Computer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Flight Control Computer market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Segment by Application, the Flight Control Computer market is segmented into

Civil Aviation

Military Aircraft

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Flight Control Computer Market Share Analysis

Flight Control Computer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Flight Control Computer product introduction, recent developments, Flight Control Computer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BAE Systems

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Moog

Honeywell

Safran

Curtiss-Wright

Saab

Aselsan

