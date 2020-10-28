Facial Tissues Market Size and Share by Segmentation, Key Trends, Demand and Outlook by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Facial Tissues market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Facial Tissues market segments and geographies, Facial Tissues market trends, Facial Tissues market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The facial tissues market consists of the sales of the tissue papers or wipes or paper handkerchiefs that are thin, soft, absorbent, smooth and disposable which are used for cleaning face and reducing the spread of an infection or diseases as like swine flu. The market includes the sales of various types of facial tissue papers such as regular facial tissue papers, anti- viral facial tissue papers, and recyclable facial tissue papers. The facial tissues that have been used at home and away from home (restaurants, hospitals and healthcare industry) are included in this market.

The global facial tissue market is expected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2019 to about $21.5 billion in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an increase in awareness about hygiene, which has in turn increased the demand for more disposable paper products such as facial tissues as opposed to reusable cloth napkins to curb the spread of viral infection. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $16.1 billion at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2023.

