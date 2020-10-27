Pool Tables Market Analysis by Sales, Industry Trends and Analysis, Forecast to 2025

Pool tables or billiards tables are tables used in playing cue sports. Popularity of indoor sports and night lifestyles adopted by consumers can drive the demand of pool tables in these settings. The global pool tables market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains insights and trends on leisure sports, latest improvements on pool tables, and other predictions for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

The global Pool Tables Market Analysis size can expand to USD 258.8 million by 2025. It is expected to showcase a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

The market is majorly driven by interest in cue sports and a notable increase in indoor sports. The large disposable income levels of customers and development of malls and commercial complexes for enjoying pool and billiards are likely to fuel the demand in pool tables. Competitions among players to increase participation and introduction of sponsors can bode well for the market.

Large-scale investments in billiards and pool owing to encouragement by government and showcasing of sports on international channels can spur the market demand. This can be evident with the rise of small pool clubs in Kenya. Low capital investments and large returns are likely the business to be a lucrative enterprise.

But high prices of pool tables can hamper market growth.

Segmentation

The global pool tables market is segmented by type, size, and end-use.

By type, it is segmented into American and English pool tables. The American pool tables segment is expected to gain revenue for the market owing to being larger in size. Large number of customers thronging to recreational centers, sports clubs, and pool halls are likely to drive the segment growth in the global pool tables market.

By size, it is segmented into 9ft, 8 ft, 7 ft, and others. The 9ft and 8 ft tables are approved for playing in international competitions and can evoke high demand by professional pool players. On the other hand, the 7 ft segment can command a significant share in the market owing to being used in homes and bars.

By end-use, it is segmented into professional, commercial, and household. The household segment is touted to perform exceptionally in the market owing to demand for customized tables. Furthermore, the demand for artisanal tables or tables with extra features can foster the growth of the segment. The rise in home décor can be attributed to this demand.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are major regions considered in the global pool tables market.

APAC is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Popularity of indoor sports, emergence of bars, change in consumer lifestyles, and presence of ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores dedicated to leisure sports can foster market growth in the region.

Competition Outlook

Imperial International, S. Billiard & Pool Table, Maestro Nitschke Kozakiewicz General Partnership, Gabriels Billiards, Rene Pierre, Diamond Billiard Products Inc., Blatt Billiards Corp., Valley-Dynamo, Inc., Beijing Xingpai Weiye Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., Olhausen Billiard MFG, Inc., Legacy Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Chevillotte, American Heritage Billiards, and Riley England are key players of the global pool tables market. The market is consolidated in nature with majority of the players expanding their product portfolio and providing customized versions of pool tables for homes or schools.

