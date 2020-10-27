Global Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market To Be Driven By The Thriving Personal Care And Cosmetic Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global caprylic/capric triglycerides market, assessing the market based on its segments like functions, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 840 Million

The global caprylic/capric triglycerides market is being driven by the growing applications of caprylic/capric triglycerides in the personal care and cosmetic industry. The growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by caprylic/capric triglycerides is aiding the growth of the industry. This is further supported by the escalating disposable incomes, rising standards of living, and growing e-commerce sector. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the major end-use sectors, particularly cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, in emerging nations like India and China is expected to propel the industry growth. Therefore, the Asia Pacific is expected to provide enhanced growth opportunities for the market expansion over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Caprylic/capric triglycerides is an ingredient found in soaps and cosmetic products. The addition of coconut oil with glycerine gives caprylic/capric triglycerides. They prevent the loss of moisture from the skin, thereby reducing skin dryness while providing a non-greasy after-touch.

By function, the market is divided into:

• Dispersing Agents

• Solubilizers

• Solvents

• Spreading Agents

• Others

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Process Industries

• Others

The regional markets for caprylic/capric triglycerides include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global caprylic/capric triglycerides market is expected to be driven by the expanding applications of the product, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. The growing utilisation of caprylic/capric triglycerides in the medical field as an energy source for patients suffering from fat malabsorption syndrome is expected to boost the industry growth. The product is also finding applications in the nutraceutical industry, owing to its pure and unique attributes. The growing R&D activities by the major players are expected to enhance the applications of the product across other sectors as well, which will significantly contribute to the industry growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, Croda International plc (LON: CRDA), IOI Oleo GmbH, Oleon NV, and Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

