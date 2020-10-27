Global Aerospace Coatings Market To Be Driven By The Expansion Of The Commercial Aviation Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aerospace Coatings Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aerospace coatings market, assessing the market based on its segments like resins, products, industry categories, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerospace-coatings-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 1.7 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 2.3 billion

The aerospace industry has expanded significantly in the past few decades, which has led to an increased demand for aerospace coatings, thus, propelling the industry growth. This is being supported by the rapid urbanisation and economic improvements across emerging nations. There has been a significant growth in the global aircraft fleet and a rise in passenger traffic owing to the rising disposable incomes. The growing production of aircrafts and their strategic sales in economies such as China and India have contributed to the industry growth. Over the forecast period, the growth of the commercial aviation industry and the development of improved coating solutions by the major players are expected to aid the industry growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerospace-coatings-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aerospace coatings, also referred to as aviation coatings or aircraft paints, are specialised, high-performance coatings used to coat helicopters, jets, airplanes, and other aircrafts. These coatings are applied during the manufacture, repair, or maintenance of aircraft to prolong the life of its structures. They can be applied to both the exterior and interior surfaces of the aircraft to protect the various parts from corrosion and extreme weather conditions.

By resin, the aerospace coatings industry can be segmented into:

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Others

Based on product, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Liquid

• Powder

On the basis of industry category, the market has been categorised into:

• OEM

• MRO

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

• Exterior

• Interior

The various end use sectors of the product are:

• Military Aviation

• Commercial Aviation

• General Aviation

North America dominates the global market for aerospace coatings. The other significant regions for the product include:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global aerospace coatings market is expected to be driven by the growth of the air cargo traffic and the development of the commercial aviation sector in the forecast period. The factors like the production of efficient and lightweight aircrafts, increase in the international air passenger traffic, and the growth of the tourism sector will significantly contribute to the industry growth. Moreover, the growing investments by the key players to develop high-performance aerospace coatings are anticipated to boost the sales of the product in the next five years, thus, contributing to the industry growth. However, the industry is expected to witness the adverse effects of the mass shutdown and travel restrictions imposed by the governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA), BASF Corporation (ETR: BAS), Hentzen Coatings, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG), BryCoat Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, and Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com