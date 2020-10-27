Esports Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Esports Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Esports Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Esports market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Esports market segments and geographies, Esports market trends, Esports market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.

The global esports market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2019 and to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.16%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $2.11 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 23.82%.

