North America Carbon Black Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The Automotive Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Carbon Black Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the regional North America carbon black market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, grades, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-carbon-black-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical North America Carbon Black Market Size (2019): 1.8 Million Metric Ton

• Global Carbon Black Market Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.3%

The trend of refurbishment has led to an increased demand for carbon black in the automotive industry and other sectors for high-performance coating such as the marine, aerospace, and industrial sectors. The North America region has witnessed a rise in car renovation, which is expected to further boost the demand for carbon black. Carbon black finds its primary applications in rubber, electronic discharge compounds, and inks. The rising demand for these downstream products is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-carbon-black-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Carbon black is a category of incredibly black amorphous carbon types, typically obtained as soot by partial hydrocarbon combustion. It is used mainly as reinforcing agents in car tyres and other rubber items, but also as black pigments, which generate high hidden strength for ink, paint, and carbon paper.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into:

• Specialty Carbon Black

• Lamp Black

• Channel Black

• Acetylene Black

• Furnace Black

• Gas Black

• Commodity Carbon black

• Thermal Black

• Others

Based on grade, the industry is categorised into:

• Specialty Grade

• Standard Grade

• N330

• N550

• N660

• N220

• N990

• Others

The market can be segmented into the following segments by end use:

• Industrial

• Printing and Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Transportation

• Others

Market Trends

The sector is affected by the regulatory regulations of major North American and European authorities. Transportation is expected to be the dominant segment in this industry in the coming years, owing to increased demand for tyre and rubber. The North America region is a major producer of carbon and exports high-grade carbon black to countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, among others, to meet the requirements for the food and cosmetic industries in the region. On the other hand, the region sources low-grade carbon black from countries like Russia and China.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Birla Carbon (BKK: BCT), Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), Continental Carbon Company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), Tokai Carbon CB Ltd (TYO: 5301), Koppers Inc. (NYSE: KOP), and Cancarb Limited. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com