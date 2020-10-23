Cough And Cold Preparations Market (2020-2030) Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis | AstraZeneca, Bayer, Blackmores Limited

The Business Research Company’s Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The cold and cough preparations market consists of sales of drugs for cold and cough. The drugs for the treatment of cold and cough acts on the receptors to which the virus causing the infection gets attached to, by antagonizing the action of the receptors and killing the viral infection, thereby reducing congestion by lysing the mucus and dilating the bronchioles constricted by the mucus deposition. In this market, sales of antihistamines, antibiotics, decongestants, expectorants and bronchodilators are also included.

The global cough and cold preparations market is expected to grow from $13.1 billion in 2019 to $15.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The respiratory drugs market witnessed significant growth mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fact that Covid-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the market growth. The market is then expected to decline at a CAGR of -2.2% from 2021 and reach $14 billion in 2023.

