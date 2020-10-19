Global Oxo-Alcohol Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand Of The Product From The End-Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oxo-Alcohol Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global oxo-alcohol market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, feedstock and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 2.7%

The market for oxo-alcohol is experiencing a substantial growth due to the growing demand for plasticizers, paints, coatings and adhesives, additives, and chemical intermediates. Plasticizers are the largest end-use product of the oxo-alcohol industry and will remain so, driving demand for the oxo-alcohol market. Meanwhile, the demand for oxo-alcohol for use in acrylates, acetates, and ethers would contribute significantly to the market growth in the coming years and is expected to rise at a faster CAGR than plasticizers during the forecast period. The demand and consumption characteristics of oxo-alcohol are, therefore, largely driven by the development of the polymer, plastic manufacturing, and chemical industries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Oxo-alcohol is prepared by carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H2), followed by the hydrogenation of the intermediate aldehyde. Oxo-alcohol is a clear liquid with a mild odour and typically lies in the C3-C15 range. It is used in paints, coatings, adhesives, chemical manufacturing, textile and leather, and lubricant additives.

Based on type, the industry is divided into:

• 2-Ethylhexanol

• n-Butanol

• iso-Butanol

• Others

On the basis of form, the industry is segmented into:

• Plasticizer

• Ethylhexyl Acrylate

• Others

On the basis of feedstock, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Propylene

• Natural Gas

The regional markets for oxo-alcohol include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to the involvement of a large number of end-use industries, the Asia Pacific is a significant region in the market for oxo-alcohol. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China contribute over half of the global output in the industry. Equalised commodity supply and demand, expanded manufacturing capacity on the Chinese market, and stability in the US and Europe are likely to have a positive effect on the market development. The rising approval by governmental agencies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to aid the market growth. In 2018, the EPA approved isobutanol as an additive for blending into gasoline up to 16% in automobiles.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), LG Chem Ltd. (KRX: 051910), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), Ineos Oxide Ltd. Grupa Azoty Zak S.A., and The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. (BOM: 500012), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

