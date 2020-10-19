Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Size 2020 | Brief Analysis by Top Key Players | Covid 19 Impact And Recovery | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Autonomous Mining Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Autonomous Mining Equipment market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Autonomous Mining Equipment market segments and geographies, Autonomous Mining Equipment market trends, Autonomous Mining Equipment market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The autonomous mining equipment market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment that works on wireless communication technologies and electronic tracking (CT) systems. Autonomous equipment involves minimal human intervention and helps in safe and productive mining and transportation of ores and other materials. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing autonomous mining equipment by the sales of these products.

The global autonomous mining equipment market is expected to decline from $3.09 billion in 2019 to $2.85 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.76%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Slowdowns in even one large industrial component can have a ripple effect across other components and industries. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. The market is expected to recover and reach $3.52 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.25%.

