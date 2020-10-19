Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030 | Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The autonomous marine vehicles market consist of sales of autonomous marine vehicles. Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travel below or on the surface of water, without requiring input from a human operator. The autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into autonomous surface vehicles (which travel on the surface of the water) and autonomous underwater vehicles (which travel below the surface of the water). Autonomous marine vehicles are used for various purposes such as recording oceanographic data, imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance and propulsion.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2019 to $3.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $4.6 billion in 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

