Global Automotive Robotics Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% During Forecast 2022

Global Automotive Robotics Market Information by Product Type (SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot), by Type (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Application (Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Automotive robotics system assists the manufacturing process in the automotive industries. Its uses decrease production & manufacturing errors and improve quality and operational flexibility. It also reduces the operational cost, production & manufacturing, and wastage of the raw material. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that forecasts advancement for the global Global Automotive Robotics Market with 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022.

Observing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market and analyzes the strategies of the key players in this market. It also tracks the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments (R & D) in the market. The key factors that are driving the growth of this market include the adoption of automation to ensure quality production & to meet market demand on time, and increased concerns for labor safety.

ABB Group

Denso Wave Incorporated

Comau SpA

Dürr AG

Harmonic Drive System

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

are some of the few crucial players operating in the global Automotive Robotics Market. These players are focusing on the development of innovative technologies to strengthen their holding in the market. Also, investments in research & development are anticipated to increase over the next couple of years. It is presumed to intensify competition among the domestic and international players of the market. The rising popularity of the technology is supposed to pave the way for new entrants in the Global Automotive Robotics Market in the years to come. Some of the growth strategies to be employed by market participants are – strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, etc.

In November 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT major based out of India, has announced its partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., for the launch of an innovation hub in Hyderabad, India.

In November 2019, a manufacturer of collaborative robots, Doosan Robotics, has announced the opening of its new US headquarters for expansion of distribution in Americas.

By product type, the Global Automotive Robotics Market has been segmented into SCARA Robot, articulated robot, and cartesian robot.

By type, the Global Automotive Robotics Market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service.

By application, the automotive and robotics market has been segmented into gripping, stamping, welding, painting, assembly, and others.

The geographic study of the global Global Automotive Robotics Market included in this MRFR report spans across four major regional segments, namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These segments are assessed on a country-level basis to provide an impactful intelligence.

North America is presumed to exhibit an exceptional growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of the technology across industries. The region also houses some of the leading vendors of the technology, which is anticipated to support the proliferation of the Global Automotive Robotics Market in the coming years. It has been observed that the regional market has been quick to adopt new technologies. Thus, innovations in robotics are poised to drive the growth of the automotive robotics companies market in the region. Europe has a developed automotive industry, which is anticipated to work in favor of the growth of the regional market. It is also presumed to witness a steep rise in growth curve in the upcoming years.

