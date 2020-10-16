Global Corn Silk Market To Be Driven By The Product’s Abundant Availability In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corn Silk Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global corn silk market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 43731 million bushels (Corn Production)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5.3% (Corn Production)

• Forecast Market Size (2025): 44690 million bushels (Corn Production)

The increasing health awareness, combined with a growing preference for natural goods, is pushing the growth of the corn silk industry forward. The growth of the market is expected to be higher in regions with high production potential for corn, as it will promote easy access to corn silk extracts. Due to the rising prevalence of various lifestyle-related disorders, there has been an increased demand for the product. Certain factors such as rising disposable incomes, a booming retail market, increasing demand for dietary supplements, and a growing pharmaceutical industry are moving the industry forward. As a result of the rising awareness of the uses of corn silk and the growing R&D activities, the demand for the commodity is projected to continue to rise in the coming years. This is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Corn silk refers to the long fibres growing from the ears of corn. They are thread-like and are also known as Stigma maydis. Corn silk, which is green or yellow brown in colour, is extensively used in traditional Chinese and Native American medications to treat heart diseases, prostate disorders, malaria, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Thus, the product is being incorporated into dietary supplements and beverages such as tea.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

• Fresh

• Dried

By form, the industry can be segmented into:

• Liquid

• Powder

On the basis of application, the market is categorised into:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Teas

• Others

The regional markets for corn silk include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America and Latin America are the leading producers of both corn and corn silk, followed by the European countries. China is emerging as a successful producer and consumer of corn silk extract. Other countries like India and Vietnam are also big producers in the Asia Pacific. In the Middle East and Africa, South Africa is rising at a substantial pace. People across the globe are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits and products of corn silk extract. The recent trend is that people are searching for more effective herbal products for their wellbeing, which propelling the demand for corn silk. In addition, the increase in the production of corn in different parts of the world is also promoting the availability of corn silk, which is considered a waste material produced during the cultivation of corn. The surplus raw materials are, therefore, expected to contribute to the development of the corn silk market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bristol Botanicals Limited and Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

