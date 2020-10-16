Airway Management Devices Market 2020-2030 Post COVID Opportunities And Top Players Analysis | TBRC Reports

The Business Research Company’s Airway Management Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Airway Management Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Airway Management Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Airway Management Devices market segments and geographies, Airway Management Devices market trends, Airway Management Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The market for the airway management devices consists of sales of airway management devices and related services. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.

The global airway management devices market is expected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2019 to $2.15 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.35%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that required airway management devices to support Covid-19 patients with ease in breathing. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $2.65 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.33%.

