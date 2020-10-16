Air Purifiers Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players | Forecast And Growth 2030

The Business Research Company’s Air Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Air Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Air Purifiers market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Air Purifiers market segments and geographies, Air Purifiers market trends, Air Purifiers market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read More On The Air Purifiers Market Here –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purifiers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The air purifiers market consists of sales of air purifiers and related services for purification of the airborne toxins and particulate matter. The usage of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases and emissions.

Request A Sample For The Air Purifiers Market Report Now –

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3192&type=smp

The global air purifiers market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2019 to $1.55 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to increase in the demand of HEPA filters by consumers for personal use. The market is then expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.13%.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info