Air based Defense Equipment Market 2020 By Growth Analysis, Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The air based defense equipment market consists of sales of air based defense equipment by entities that produce air based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for air based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

The global air based defense equipment market is expected to decline from $170.3 billion in 2019 to $141.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -17%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $160.5 billion in 2023.