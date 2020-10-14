Global Banana Flour Market To Be Driven By Rising Demands For Gluten-Free Products In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Banana Flour Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global banana flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like sources, processes, applications, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-flour-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

The demand in the food industry is high, and in the near future, it is projected to increase further. The most important factor that is driving the market for banana flour is an increase in the green banana production. In addition, due to the increased awareness of banana flour being a gluten-free food, the demand for the product has increased due to the rising demand for gluten-free food.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-flour-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Banana flour is a powder derived from green bananas that are rich in carbohydrates, dietary fibres, essential amino acids, cellulose, hemicellulose, starch, and others and is used in various baked foods as a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour.

On the basis of source, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

By process, the industry is divided into:

• Freeze Dried

• Spray Dried

• Sun Dried

• Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

• Food and Beverage

• Feed Industry

• Others

On the basis of end use, the industry is divided into:

• Commercial use

• Residential use

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

A large number of companies are catering to the steadily growing demand for banana flour, which makes the banana flour market a fragmented landscape. The increasing demand and improving the distribution channels are leading to the easy availability of banana flour, further catalysing the market growth. As it boosts the immune system and provides many health benefits, banana flour is witnessing a robust demand from the health-conscious consumers. The rising adoption of banana flour in various bakeries and other end-uses and increased production of green banana will accelerate the growth of the banana flour market. Low commodity prices, sluggish economic growth, and low technologies serve as a restrictive factor to the banana flour market growth. Improvements in the market scenario are expected to enable producers and key businesses to be more creative with the growing use of banana flour in the bakery segment and other end-uses.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Natural Evolution Limited, International Agriculture Group, and Ceres Enterprises Ltd (TYO: 3696), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com