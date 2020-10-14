Global Banana Flakes Market To Be Driven By The Health Benefits Of The Product In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Banana Flakes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global banana flakes market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-flakes-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.5%

The global market for banana flakes is postively affected by the increasing demand for organic products from both developed and emerging regions. Due to the increasing health consciousness across the globe, the demand for healthy food products is gaining momentum. Since banana flakes are a key part of cereal production and other fruit-based food items, their demand is likely to increase in the coming years. The trend of consuming organic food products is gaining momentum across the globe, with consumers concentrating more on organic food sources. This pattern is expected to continue and spread widely across developing regions in the coming years. These factors are supporting the growth of the banana flakes market in the coming years.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-flakes-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Banana flakes are produced from naturally mature bananas that are carefully dehydrated afterward. They are distinguished by their high content of potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium, and zinc fibres and minerals, as well as many trace elements and vitamins (A, B, B6, B9, C, and E).

On the basis of nature, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

• Beverage

• Food

• Feed

• Others

By region, the industry is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand for banana flakes in the global market has been expanding on the back of the increasing banana-based product portfolio. The success of organic foods in recent times has also put banana flakes into the spotlight. The recognition of the health benefits that banana flakes provide is projected to generate excellent growth opportunities within the global banana flakes industry. Manufacturing several cereal styles requires the use of banana flakes, and this aspect is another crucial point from the growth perspective of the market. Due to the increasing popularity of organic products in the region, the demand for banana flakes in North America has been rising at a robust pace. With more significant health benefits, new developmental methodologies are being introduced by the companies, leading to an increase in the banana flakes market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Diana Group, Dermasal, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Certifications Naturkostbar AG, and Z Natural Foods LLC., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com