Global Veterinary Orthopaedic Implants Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Pet Adoption Rates And Rising Health Problems Among Domesticated Animals In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Veterinary Orthopaedic Implants Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global veterinary orthopaedic implants market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-orthopaedic-implants-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): USD 95 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 7%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 143 Million

With the growing number of people owning a companion animal, the demand for veterinary orthopaedic implants market is growing rapidly. People are willing to spend more on the health of their pets, which is strengthening the demand for the products used for the health and well-being of the animals. The increasing incidences of obesity and arthritis among pets have also increased the market demand for veterinary orthopaedic implants. According to various studies conducted around the world, around 30 percent of domesticated animals suffer from obesity, and around 5 percent of them are victims of arthritis. As a result, the increase in these health conditions affecting pet bones has had a positive impact on the growth of the veterinary orthopaedic implant market. However, the high cost of orthopaedic surgery limits the development of the market for veterinary orthopaedic implants. The cost of surgery involves equipment, x-rays, and consumables, among others, which many households cannot afford.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-orthopaedic-implants-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Veterinary orthopaedic implants are used to treat various orthopaedic conditions like broken bones and joints among domesticated animals and others.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Plates

Compression Plates L – Plates T – Plates Arthrodesis Plates Acetabulum Plates Bending Iron Others

Screws

Jigs

Pins and Wires

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Knee Replacement

• Hip Replacement

• Elbow Replacement

• Trauma Fixation

• Others

Based on end uses, the market is divided into:

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• Others

The regional markets for veterinary orthopaedic implants include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, North America and Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market. High pet ownership and increased expenditure on animal health are driving the market for veterinary orthopedic implants in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the population of livestock and the rising pet adoption rates are projected to boost the market in the region over the next few years.

In 2019, Infiniti Medical, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of veterinary medical equipment, purchased Orthomed Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, Infiniti Medical plans to broaden its product range by incorporating Orthomed products and services. Orthomed Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of orthopaedic devices and services for the veterinary industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Everost Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, Inc., Kyon AG, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: San Francisco, CA 94016

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com