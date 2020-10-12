Global Glycol Ethers Market To Be Driven By The Rise In Demand In The Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global glycol ethers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 2.7 million metric tons

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.1%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): 3.5 million metric tons

The rapid growth of paints and coating industry, driven by a rise in construction activities across the globe is aiding the global glycol ether market growth. With the widespread advancements in technology and the rapid growth of the automotive industry, the use of paints and coatings has increased significantly, providing further impetus to the global glycol ether market growth. The demand for glycol ether has shown significant increase in developing regions like India and China, owing to rapid industrialisation. The demand is likely to increase further in the coming years, aided by the robust demand growth for personal care products like sunscreens among consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Glycol ethers are a group of solvents based on propylene glycol or ethylene glycol alkyl ethers. It is used in the manufacture of products such as floor, glass, oven, and tapestry cleaners. The applications depend on their type of glycol ethers. Glycol ethers from the P-series are primarily used in aerosol paints, adhesives, and cleaners, but glycol ethers from e-series are used to make, among other products, cosmetic products, sunscreens, ink, and colours.

Based on types, the segments are as follows:

• E-Series

• P-Series

E-series dominates the market share.

By application, the market is divided into:

• Paints and Coatings

• Chemical Intermediates

• Solvents

• Brake Fluid

• Others

The paints and coatings industry is the major end-user of glycol ethers.

The regional markets of glycol ether include:



• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for glycol ethers.

Market Trends

The use of glycol ether in personal care products and cosmetics in the formulation of skin and hair products has provided an impetus to the global glycol ether market growth. With increased industrialisation and urbanisation, especially in emerging economies like China and India, the global market has shown significant growth. Increased construction and infrastructure activities in these regions have resulted in an increased demand for paints and coatings, aiding the market growth further. Moreover, rapid electrification and growing automotive industry have also contributed significantly to the market growth. The increased application of the product in the end-use industries is likely to boost the industry further in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B), Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), INEOS, BASF SE (ETR: BAS), Shell Chemical LP, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), Sasol (JSE: SOL), and Oxiteno, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

