Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Paper Cups In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of paper cups. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the paper cup industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Paper cups are disposable cups comprising of paper that is often lined or coated using plastic or wax in order to prevent any liquid from leaking out or soaking through the paper. They are often made from recycled paper and are used all around the world. Their bases are coined as cupboards that are made on special multi-ply paper machines. They are also barrier coated for waterproofing.

As the COVID-19 crisis has brought nervous times among people across the continents, restrictions have been imposed in order to contain the situation. Due to this reason, the paper cups industry has faced a slump in 2020. The situation is likely to improve as the restrictions imposed are being lifted, and the food and beverage industry is likely to witness an upsurge. Therefore, a considerable demand for paper cups is on the cards in the coming years. The demand for paper cups is also likely to witness an increase in the coming years due to the rapid introduction of plastic bans across the globe. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of paper cups.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of paper cups via pulping, bleaching, and heating processes. In this process, wood chips are turned into wood pulp and mashed into paper and bleached, using chemicals like chlorine and sodium hydroxide. A thin layer of plastic or wax is applied on the paper to make it waterproof. It is then rolled into a cup shape and heated to seal the plastic on the paper to produce a paper cup.

