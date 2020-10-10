Global and China Military Rotorcraft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Military Rotorcraft market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Military Rotorcraft market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A military helicopter or military rotorcraft is a helicopter that is either specifically built or converted for use by military forces. A military helicopter’s mission is a function of its design or conversion. The most common use of military helicopters is transport of troops, but transport helicopters can be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Military Rotorcraft Market

This report focuses on global and China Military Rotorcraft QYR Global and China market.

The global Military Rotorcraft market size is projected to reach US$ 18780 million by 2026, from US$ 15450 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Military Rotorcraft Scope and Market Size

Military Rotorcraft market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Rotorcraft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Military Rotorcraft market is segmented into

Light Military Rotorcraft

Medium Military Rotorcraft

Heavy Military Rotorcraft

Segment by Application, the Military Rotorcraft market is segmented into

Fighting

Transportion

Detection

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Military Rotorcraft market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Military Rotorcraft market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Military Rotorcraft Market Share Analysis

Military Rotorcraft market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Military Rotorcraft business, the date to enter into the Military Rotorcraft market, Military Rotorcraft product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Boeing

Airbus

Textron Bell

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Changhe Aircraft Industries

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Embraer

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Russian Helicopters

MD Helicopters

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

