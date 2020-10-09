Global Sweet Potato Flour Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements And Growing Health Concern In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origin, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 92 million metric tons (Global Sweet Potato Production)

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.7% (Global Sweet Potato Flour Market)

Due to the high nutritional content of sweet potato flour, including vitamins, minerals, and fibre content, it is expected to show increased demand due to the global rise in health-consciousness. It is also gaining increasing popularity among professional athletes and sportspersons looking for healthy and organic sources of instant carbohydrates. Sweet potato flour has also found varied applications in the food industry as a substitute for all-purpose flour in baked goods, as a thickening agent, taste enhancer, and in the nutraceuticals industry as a supplement. Hence, the increase in foodservice outlets and bakeries are expected to drive growth in the sweet potato flour market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sweet potato flour is a powder made using sweet potatoes with high nutritional value. It is suitable for numerous health-conscious diets such as gluten-free, gain-free, paleo-friendly, and vegan diets. It can also be used as a food additive or flavouring agent. It is also finding increasing use as a healthier alternative to flour in several cooking and baking applications.

The market is segmented by origin as:

• Organic

• Conventional

The types of sweet potato flour in the market are:

• Yellow Sweet Potato

• White Sweet Potato

• Purple Sweet Potato

• Others

The distribution channels of the market include:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Store, Online, and Others)

• Others

Sweet potato flour has its end-uses in:

• Food and Beverages (Bakery and Snacks, Beverage, Infant Food, Dressings and Sauces, and Others)

• Feed Industry

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

The major regions of the market are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing number of home-cooked meals in healthy households is driving the demand for sweet potato flour due to its nutritional value and its role as a flavouring agent in various recipes and food-based applications. Azuri Health Ltd., one of the leaders in the sweet potato flour industry, has invested in solar dryers for use in sweet potato flour production in order to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. This investment is expected to increase production capacity in the industry and is an indicator of the rising demand for sweet potato flour on a global scale.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Glean, LLC, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Azuri Health Ltd, and Sacoma Sweet Potatoes, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

