Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026

Ultrasound is a diagnostic tool that is used in several areas of the medical filed in order to guide procedures, determine abnormalities, evaluate pregnancies, and examine internal organs. Technological advancements in ultrasound devices have expanded the usage of ultrasound in various applications in the medical field. The new ultrasound device is able to detect minute masses in dense breast tissues of women, enabling more accurate and reliable interpretations of the presence of breast cancer. Research publications have shown that the addition of ultrasound with mammography resulted in the detection of approximately 3.5 additional cancers per 1,000 patients with dense breasts. However, traditional handheld ultrasound devices pose disadvantages in screening of breast cancer such as longer time required for screening and a lack of ease in operating the system. Key manufacturers of ultrasound systems have developed new automated breast ultrasound systems in order to overcome the obstacles posed by traditional devices.

Automated breast ultrasound system is a novel technology and an alternative to the handheld traditional device. An automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) uses high frequency sound waves for scanning; however, it produces 3D images of the breast scan, as compare to 2D images from the traditional ultrasound device. The 3D images help physicians to interpret the result more accurately. The system also lesser time for examination, since the transducer scans the breast automatically and reduces the dependency on an operator during the scanning process. Shorter scanning duration, and accuracy for interpretation of breast cancer through automated breast ultrasound system are likely to drive the market during forecast period. Rising prevalence of breast cancer, worldwide, and awareness campaigns from government organizations for breast cancer has further driven the automated breast ultrasound system market. High cost of the system, limited number of radiologists, and requirement of training for existing radiologists for ultrasound imaging are major factors restraining the automated breast ultrasound system market.

Increased accuracy of automated breast ultrasound system, when used in combination with mammography resulting in a valuable screening tool for women with the dense breasts, is likely to create a significant demand for ABUS. This in turn is estimated to provide growth opportunities for manufacturers of imaging equipment to enter into the automated breast ultrasound system market. Technological advancement in devices and technological shift from handheld to automated systems are likely to provide growth opportunities to existing key players. Economic instability, lack of investment from key players in development of new devices, and a lack of skilled radiologist are major factors restraining the global automated breast ultrasound system market. Rising trend of early diagnosis, as preventive care, is likely to augment the market during forecast period.

The global automated breast ultrasound system market can been segmented based on end-user, and region. In terms of end-user, the automated breast ultrasound system market can be segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during forecast period, owing to the collaboration of private players with hospital chains and rise in number screenings for breast cancer screening in hospitals.

Based on region, the global automated breast ultrasound system market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global automated breast ultrasound system market owing to the presence of several key players, rising prevalence of breast cancer in the U.S., and increasing expenditure on healthcare in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer considerable growth opportunities for the automated breast ultrasound system market due to the rise in number of awareness campaigns from governments and nonprofit organizations regarding breast cancer, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and partnership between hospitals and private players.

Key players operating in the global automated breast ultrasound system market are Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, SonoCine Inc., U-Systems Inc among others.

