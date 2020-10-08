Toxoid Vaccines Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Analysis

When the immune system is attacked by bacteria-generated toxins, the patient may suffer from severe, harmful reactions. For example, tetanus is a serious bacterial infection that attacks the human nervous system and makes the muscles tightened. Other symptoms may include fever, sweating, and headache. In order to inactivate these toxins in the human and animal bodies, toxoid vaccines are used. A toxoid vaccine is basically made of formalin (solution of formaldehyde and sterilized water). It is adsorbed onto calcium and aluminum salts to improve the immune response. Toxoid vaccines are safe to use and less vulnerable to changes in the atmosphere. Currently, toxoid vaccines are manufactured by culturing the highly toxigenic strain of Clostridium tetani. It is followed by ultrafiltration. Components of toxoid vaccines include antigens, stabilizers, adjuvants, antibiotics, and preservatives. Most toxoid vaccines are administered through the parenteral (intramuscular) route.

The global toxoid vaccines market is driven by several factors such as rising prevalence of tetanus and diphtheria (Bibersteinia trehalosi infection, Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis infection, enterotoxemia, pox, etc. in animals); increasing awareness about the severity of tetanus; high rate of diagnosis and treatment of tetanus and diphtheria and recommended number of doses of toxoid vaccines In the next few years, the toxoid vaccines market is likely to face challenges such as pain at the site of injection, side-effects, high prices of vaccines, weak supply chain network in developing countries, and stringent regulatory policies. On the other hand, new treatment options, government initiatives to implement vaccination programs in developing countries, investments in the development of toxoid vaccines, and technological breakthroughs are anticipated to open new avenues for growth of the market in the near future.

Based on vaccine type, the global toxoid vaccines market has been categorized into tetanus vaccines, diphtheria vaccines, pertussis vaccines, and others (botulism). Currently, toxoid vaccines are used in humans as well as animals to counter the bacterial toxins. Hence, in terms of application, the global toxoid vaccines market can be segmented into human vaccines and veterinary vaccines. The veterinary vaccines segment has been sub-classified into companion animals and livestock animals. Based on end-user, the global toxoid vaccines market has been categorized into hospitals, independent clinics, households, and others (including government camps and health centers).

Geographically, the global toxoid vaccines market has been classified into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the number of reported tetanus cases worldwide declined by more than 95% between 1974 and 2014 and the current incidence rate is around 0.1 per 1 million people per year. The European Center for Disease Prevention & Control reported 117 cases of tetanus in human population in Europe in 2017, of which Italy accounted for 41% of cases. The average notification rate was 0.3 cases per 1 million human population in Europe in 2015. In the Asia Pacific region, neonatal and maternal tetanus is considered one of the major health concerns by health care practitioners. In the Asia Pacific region, the number of deaths have been going down since last five years. According to a study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2017, the number of neonatal tetanus cases declined significantly from 80,000 in 1980 to 500 in 2013. The same trend is also observed in China and countries in South Asia including Pakistan in 2016, owing to the rise in awareness about hygiene and increase in vaccinations. North America and Europe are estimated to hold a significant market share of the global toxoid vaccines market during the forecast period.

Prominent players that have commercialized toxoid vaccines for human application are MassBiologics, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKliene Biologics, Grifols, Panacea Biotec, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd., Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Serum Institute of India, Bharat Pharmaceuticals, and Henry Schein Medical. On the other hand, Colorado Serum Company, Zoetis, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp have commercialized toxoid vaccines for veterinary application across the world.

