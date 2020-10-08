Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Potato Starch In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of potato starch. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the potato starch industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Potato starch is a type of refined starch, which contains minimal amount of protein and fat. It is white in colour and is usually obtained in a powdered form. When potato starch is cooked, it has the following characteristics—neutral taste, good clarity, high binding strength, long texture, and minimal tendency towards foaming or yellowing of the solution.

Derivatives from starch are primary used in the food industry. Starch is one of the most commonly used food ingredients. It is used to make food items like bakery cream, instant soups and sauces, hot-dog, potato chips, wine gums, noodles, in gluten-free recipes, in kosher foods for Passover, and in Asian cuisine. In bakery products, it is used to keep the cakes and pastries moist, thus, maintaining their soft texture. It is also used in the preparation of pre-packed grated cheese, in order to reduce sweating and binding. Thus, the rising demand for starches like potato starch is aiding the growth of the potato starch industry. Additionally, with an increasing number of people opting to bake at home due to the sanitation related panic created by the pandemic, the demand for potato starch has remained almost consistent. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of potato starch.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of potato starch via the extraction process. In this process, potatoes are first washed and rasped and then mashed to extract the juice out of them. This is done to prevent them from darkening. After separating the juice, the pulp is washed using water to extract raw starch milk. In order to remove the contaminants, this starch is further refined to get potato starch.

