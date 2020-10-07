Salmon Market Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Salmon Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global salmon market, assessing the market based on its segments like species, type, end product, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2019): 4 Million Tons

• Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4.0%

• Forecast Market Size (2025): 5 Million Tons

Consumer consumption habits have shifted due to several factors, such as increased disposable income levels, and increased awareness of health and wellness. People are concentrating on eliminating or reducing carbohydrate-laden food items from their everyday diets and increasing the consumption of protein-rich foods. So, salmon are also used to make pasta, salads, burgers, tartar sauces, and other dishes that are usually consumed as part of their daily diet. Additionally, farmers are releasing a variety of value-added products, including dried, frozen, grilled, and suckling salmon along with salmon butter, lox, and spreads. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the salmon market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Salmon refers to the various species of ray-finned fish in the family Salmonidae, which also includes grayling, char, trout, and whitefish. Salmon are widely found in the tributaries of the North Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

• Farmed

• Wild Captured

The species of salmon can be segmented into:

• Atlantic

• Pink

• Chum/Dog

• Coho

• Sockeye

• Others

The end product type can be categorised as follows:

• Frozen

• Fresh

• Canned

• Others

The distribution channels of salmon can be segmented into the following:

• Foodservice

• Retail

• Others

The farmed variant is majorly produced in the following regions:

• Norway

• Chile

• Scotland

• Canada

• Faroe Islands

• Others.

The wild captured variant is majorly found in the following regions:

• United States

• Russia

• Japan

• Canada

• Others

The major consuming regions of the product include the following:

• European Union

• Russia

• United States

• Brazil

• Japan

• China

• Others

Market Trends

The growing global demand for salmon is attributed to the rise in disposable income in both developed and developing economies. Convenient packaging and fast supply of frozen and canned salmon are expected to fuel the demand growth in the coming years. The rising population, coupled with busy individual schedules, is driving the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food products, which is expected to propel the growth of the salmon market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cermaq Group AS, Lerøy Seafood Group (OTCMKTS: LYSFF), Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS: MHGVY), and SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS: SALRY). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

